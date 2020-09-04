School Foundation Offering Covid Aid
Lincoln, NE (September 4, 2020) The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools is now accepting requests for emergency assistance from LPS students and their families affected by COVID-19.
Families of LPS students in need may request funds to help with:
- Childcare
- Medical Costs
- Rent or Housing Costs
- Utilities
- Gas or Groceries
- Other emergencies as necessary
The form for assistance is available at FoundationforLPS.org. After the online application is submitted, the request will be reviewed. If approved, payments will be made directly to the payee (i.e. the childcare provider, landlord, utility company, etc.) 5-7 business days after approval.
“Since last March, the community of Lincoln has helped us raise nearly $305,000 to assist 391 families with over 512 requests for help coming from every single elementary, middle and high school in our district,” Wendy Van DeLaCastro, president of the Foundation shared. “Lincoln has really stepped up to support students.”
Additionally, CARES Act funds will be applied to support the needs of families due to hardships brought on by COVID-19. The 3rd round of funding will run through December 31, 2020 or when funds are spent.
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel thanks The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools for their efforts to assist students and families. “COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the the stability and safety of thousands of LPS students and their families,” said Joel. “We appreciate the community coming together during this time of need to support one another.”
To request emergency assistance, LPS families affected by COVID-19 should go to: https://www.foundationforlps.org/covid-19/emergency-assistance.html to fill out the online application.
