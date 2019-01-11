School Planning Process Begins

Lincoln Public Schools will hold the first Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 15 to review the school district’s needs and options for a new high school.

Overcrowding has become a recent problem for Lincoln Public Schools and is forcing the district to change the way it allows students to pick and choose high schools. Because of this problem, the Superintendent has established a committee to decide upon the size, location, and amenities of a new school – or schools – to solve the issue.

This committee, made up of 100 community and school stakeholders, will consider both present and future needs for LPS, and plan to have a strategy for the proposal ready by late summer or early fall of this year.