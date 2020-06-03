School Previews Offered

Southeast Lincoln proposed site for new high school and sports complex. (Courtesy of LPS)
Lincoln, Nebraska (June 3, 2020) You have two opportunities, today and tomorrow, to virtually preview the new high school design concepts unveiled by Lincoln Public Schools. You’ll also be able to ask staff questions. The Zoom meeting will begin with a 15-minute presentation. Staff will be on hand to answer questions, and there will be an opportunity to submit comments and suggestions.
The virtual open houses replaces the previously scheduled events in March that were postponed due to COVID-19 health measures. One meeting will be tonight (Wednesday), from 6 to 6:45 PM, and the other will be Thursday from Noon to 12:45.
Wednesday, June 3 from 6-6:45 p.m. (Link: https://lps.zoom.us/j/92048913534)
Thursday, June 4 from 12-12:45 p.m. (Link: https://lps.zoom.us/j/97903683988
LPS Considering $290 Million Bond For Construction Of Future High Schools