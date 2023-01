NEW YORK (AP) – Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame with five votes to spare above the 75% needed.

The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner appeared on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for 76.3%.

A player needed 292 votes for election.

He became the 18th third baseman elected to the Hall, the fewest of any position.