SE High Principal E-mails Parents About After-School Animal Rights Group

Dear LSE Parents, We recently learned that members of a local animal rights group are planning to be on the sidewalks and public areas near the Southeast High School campus on Friday after school. While we do not anticipate any problems with individuals from this group, we did want our students, parents and staff to know we are aware members of this group will be exercising their freedom of speech regarding this issue. We have learned the members of this group will most likely have handheld signs, show video with graphic images and will have literature to offer to people who pass by them. Some of the members of this group will be dressed in black and will be wearing white masks as part of their demonstration. We are asking everyone to be respectful and know they are not required to take materials or speak to members of this group. We also know this group might take video or record interactions with people who approach them, with no way for us to control how the recording is edited or with whom the recording is shared. These individuals have agreed to stay on the public sidewalks and not come onto the school property. Southeast High School staff will be supervising those areas. The Lincoln Police Department is aware of these planned activities and will be working with our staff to monitor this situation. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call me at 402-436-1304. Brent Toalson Principal