LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 5)–A 35-year-old Lincoln man, who hasn’t been seen since Friday evening when he left to go for a run, remains missing as of Sunday evening.

Friends and family on Sunday gathered near where Tyler Goodrich lives in the area of SW 10th and West Van Dorn Streets to search the neighborhood and find any signs of his whereabouts. People close with Goodrich told KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, his phone pinged in that neighborhood but he hasn’t been found.

Goodrich is 6-2, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing gray pants and a shirt, along with a Garmin watch.

Family members are urging you to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500, if you have information on Goodrich.