Search Continues For Person Of Interest In Lincoln Bank Robbery

Lincoln Police have received tips about a bank robbery suspect in 30-year-old Donnell Murphy, who is wanted in connection to the July 13 armed robbery at West Gate Bank near 17th and South.

He may be in Memphis, Tennessee, according to Officer Angela Sands.

Murphy is believed to be involved or know about the West Gate Bank robbery. Police have an arrest warrant out for him in that case.

Murphy is also suspected to be involved in at least two armed robberies at different businesses in the area near 17th and South, which resulted in the loss of items or cash.

If you know where Donnell Murphy is at, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.