Search Firm Hired To Help Find New Lincoln School Superintendent

Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2021) The Lincoln Board of Education hired the firm of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates of Schaumburg, Illinois as the organization to serve as the Superintendent Search Firm. Their task is to lead the effort to replace Superintendent Steve Joel, who has announced that he will retire at the end of the current school year.
Hazard, Young will be paid a fixed price of $37,500, plus up to $3,500 for travel expenses. Other expenses such as advertising, will be paid directly by the Lincoln Public Schools.
In their comments before voting, several Board members commented that they were impressed by the firm’s data analysis capabilities and the way they would be helpful in learning more about the School District’s stakeholders, their priorities for the Schools, and the type of individual needed to lead the system.
Board member Dr. Bob Rauner said he was impressed that Hazard Young planned to seek feedback from students, a stakeholder group he said is often ignored.
Board member Barb Baier said she liked the firm’s plan for seeking input from diverse groups in the Community.
Next steps in the process will be shared with the public on the LPS website and through local news media when the information becomes available.
