Search For Robbery Suspects
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
(KFOR NEWS December 4, 2019) Lincoln Police Wednesday morning are looking for a couple of suspects from a robbery in the 8th and A Street neighborhood.
Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS on Tuesday night, the victim said when he got home, 2 men assaulted him and stole personal items. One suspect said he had a gun while the other suspect threatened to stab the victim, who did not see any weapons.
