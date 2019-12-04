      Weather Alert

Search For Robbery Suspects

Dec 4, 2019 @ 7:13am
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

(KFOR NEWS  December 4, 2019)  Lincoln Police Wednesday morning are looking for a couple of suspects from a robbery in the 8th and A Street neighborhood.

Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS on Tuesday night, the victim said when he got home, 2 men assaulted him and stole personal items.  One suspect said he had a gun while the other suspect threatened to stab the victim, who did not see any weapons.

