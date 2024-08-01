Search is On For Missing Teen from Mead

WAHOO–(KFOR Aug. 1)–The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing or runaway juvenile.

According to a news release to KFOR, the Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Joseph Clark left his home in Mead shortly after midnight Thursday morning, last seen wearing a gray shirt and plaid pajama-style pants, wearing socks and no shoes. The teen is autistic, high-functioning and verbal, but doesn’t require any medication.

The investigation shows that Clark may have been picked up in the area of Highway 92 and County Road 10. If you have information on Joseph Clark’s whereabouts, call the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.