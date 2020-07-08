Search Warrant Uncovers Meth, Cash and Paraphernalia At North Lincoln Apartment
(10/11 NOW)
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant Tuesday night at a home near 42nd and Huntington, where they found half-a-pound of a substance that pre-tested positive for meth, just over $7,000 cash and drug paraphernalia.
Investigators say 48-year-old Wess Kozak and 36-year-old Jessica Mulske were arrested on several felony charges. For Mulske, she faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating controlled substance statute, and child abuse. Two children, ages 3 and 8, were in the home and are in temporary protective custody with Health and Human Services, according to Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.
Investigators cited and lodged Kozak for possession of a controlled substance.