Second Arrest Made in July Homicide Outside Southwest Lincoln Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–Lincoln Police on Wednesday afternoon announced they have made a second arrest in connection to the July 5 homicide of 25-year-old Francisco Alvis outside of the Russ’s Market near South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street.

According to LPD, the SWAT team served an arrest warrant Wednesday morning at the home of 20-year-old Kaeylab Gonzales of Lincoln and was taken into custody without incident.

LPD says Gonzales was arrested for first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The investigation remains ongoing and if you have any information about this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.