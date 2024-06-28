Second Arrest Made Related to May Stabbing Death in NE Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–A second arrest has been made in connection to the May 19 death of a Lincoln teen.

An arrest affidavit says 18-year-old Guy Alkafaji was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with one count of being an accessory to first-degree murder, by receiving the knife that was used in the death of 16-year-old Xavian Sawyer at a home near 64th and Adams and dumping the weapon somewhere in the area of Gregory Avenue and Strauss Court.

Alkafaji was arraigned on Thursday afternoon. 14-year-old Stephen “Max” D’Amore has already been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder at the scene.