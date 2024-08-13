Secretary of State Certifies Paid Sick Leave Petition for General Election Ballot

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 13)–Supporters of a paid sick leave initiative have more than enough signatures gathered, after certification was given by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. This comes after county election offices completed signature verification within the 40-day period as required by state law.

Now Secretary of State Bob Evnen must certify them by September 13 in order for the initiative to be put on the November 5 ballot.

If it reaches the ballot and were to be approved by voters, the initiative would provide the right for eligible employees to earn paid sick time for personal and family health needs. It also includes employees that work for businesses with less than 20 employees to accrue and use up to 40 hours of such paid sick time each year. Employees that work for employers that have 20 or more people would accrue and use up to 56 hours each year.

Specifications regarding conditions for paid sick time and prohibiting retaliation against employees using such rights would also be included.

State law says valid signatures are required from at least 7% of registered voters in Nebraska and valid signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in 38 counties. The Paid Sick Leave petition collected more than 97,000 valid signatures from Nebraska voters statewide. Over 86,000 valid signatures were needed to meet the 7% requirement.

“I appreciate our county election officials carefully reviewing and verifying the submitted signatures in a timely manner,” Evnen said. “I have reviewed the initiative, and it is in compliance with the law.”

The Secretary of State’s office will hold public hearings on this ballot measure – and others that qualify for the general election ballot – in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts, as well as produce an informational pamphlet about the ballot measure. The dates and locations of district hearings will be announced at a later date.