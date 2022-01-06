Secretary of State Files For Re-Election

Lincoln, NE (January 6, 2022) : Secretary of State Bob Evnen filed on Wednesday to run for re-election. He was sworn in as Nebraska’s 27th Secretary of State in January 2019, and is completing his first term. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Nebraska as their Secretary of State,” Evnen said.
The Secretary of State oversees business services, elections, licensing rules and regulations, records management, and international relations. He is the keeper of the Great Seal, and chairs or serves on the Nebraska Real Estate Commission, the Pardons Board, the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, and other state boards. Evnen said, “I have filed for re-election in order to continue the work of this office in further assuring the security of our elections, promoting Nebraska business across the globe, and serving Nebraskans in the many other responsibilities of the Secretary of State.” Prior to being elected Secretary of State, Evnen practiced law for more than 40 years.
Along with all other statewide constitutional officers, the Secretary of State serves a four-year term. Evnen was first elected in November 2018.