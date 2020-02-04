Secretary of State Says Nebraskans Can Vote with Confidence
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen reassured Nebraskans that they can be confident in their votes and elections.
“Nebraskans can be confident that their primary election ballots will be counted and reported promptly and accurately,” Evnen said Tuesday. “Because of the cooperation of the unicameral and the governor, and the dedication of our county election officials and our Secretary of State Elections Division, Nebraskans can be confident that they will receive accurate and prompt election night results. It is very important for Nebraskans to register and very important for Nebraskans to vote.”
Nebraska presidential primary ballots will include candidates from the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties. None of these parties will utilize caucuses this year in this year’s primary.
