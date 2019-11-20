Section Of Billy Wolff Trail To Close Till January
The Billy Wolff Trail between 27th and Randolph streets will be closed from November 27 through January 6, 2020 for pipe replacement along Antelope Creek. Recommended detours are as follows:
- From the north, exit the trail at Randolph Street, cross Capitol Parkway, follow the sidewalk along Capitol Parkway, cross 27th Street, then rejoin the trail on the east side of 27th Street.
- From the south, use the connector path from the Billy Wolff Trail to access the Rock Island Trail, cross 27th Street, follow the sidewalk along Capitol Parkway to Randolph Street, cross Capitol Parkway, then rejoin the trail.
The trail was built in 1978 and named after a bicycle shop owner named Billy Wolff and originally stretched from Holmes Lake Park to downtown Lincoln. It now stretches along Antelope Creek from the Devaney Sports Center to 91st and Highway 2.
