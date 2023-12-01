Security Officer, State Trooper Talk About Rescuing Man From Fire at South Lincoln Home

Capitol Security Officer Steve Creps (left) and Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Benjamin Nguyen talking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30, 2023 about rescuing a man found unresponsive inside his home where a kitchen fire started that morning. (Courtesy of Cody Thomas/Nebraska State Patrol)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 1)–Risking their lives, two law officers are being credited for saving a man from a smoky home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning, after a kitchen fire started.

Capitol Security officer Steve Creps was on patrol in the area of 14th and Nebraska Parkway, when he saw smoke coming from the soffits of a home in the 4000 block of South 17th Street. He called Nebraska State Trooper Benjamin Nguyen to come help. Both forced their way inside and encountered heavy smoke.

“Nguyen tried to proceed right. I looked left. There was another dog in the house that was moving,” Creps told reporters on Thursday afternoon. “Luckily enough, there was just enough smoke that was moving that I was able to catch a glimpse of the head of the individual inside the home.”

Two other dogs were found deceased inside the house. Nguyen said he and Creps managed to rescue the man and the third dog that was alive. Nguyen added there was a lot to do.

“I stayed with the gentleman until EMTs could take over and start giving him the proper medical care. Steve started notifying his superiors and his dispatch,” Nguyen added.

At last check, the victim remains in a Lincoln hospital at last check in life-threatening condition and suffered burns to the lower half of his body.

