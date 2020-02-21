Semi Hauling Cars Tips Over And Crashes In West Lincoln
(Courtesy of 10/11 Now)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–A semi-truck hauling crushed car tipped over after exiting Interstate 80 in west Lincoln early Friday afternoon.
According to authorities at the scene, it happened on Northwest 48th Street over by the I-80 underpass around 12pm. The semi tipped over onto its side and dumped out crushed cars. Emergency crews had to clean up the mess left behind.
No other details were available and no reports of any injuries.