Semi/Pedestrian Accident Saturday On I-80 West of Lincoln
April 6, 2024 8:57AM CDT
EMERALD—(KFOR Apr. 6)—An accident Saturday morning on Interstate 80 outside of Lincoln’s western city limits remains under investigation.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit by a semi truck shortly after 5:30am Saturday about two miles west of the NW 48th Street exit. The pedestrian, 25-year-old Brian Odvody Martinez of Lincoln, was taken by Star Care helicopter to a hospital, where he’s in critical condition. It’s not clear why he was walking in the area of the interstate.
The driver of the semi is a 62-year-old woman from Colorado. No other injuries have been reported.
Westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for a few hours at NW 48th Street but reopened at 10am Saturday.