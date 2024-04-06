Semi/Pedestrian Accident Saturday On I-80 West of Lincoln

EMERALD—(KFOR Apr. 6)—An accident Saturday morning on Interstate 80 outside of Lincoln’s western city limits remains under investigation.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit by a semi truck shortly after 5:30am Saturday about two miles west of the NW 48th Street exit. The pedestrian, 25-year-old Brian Odvody Martinez of Lincoln, was taken by Star Care helicopter to a hospital, where he’s in critical condition. It’s not clear why he was walking in the area of the interstate.

The driver of the semi is a 62-year-old woman from Colorado. No other injuries have been reported.

Westbound lanes of I-80 were closed for a few hours at NW 48th Street but reopened at 10am Saturday.