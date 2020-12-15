Semi-truck, Car Collision In North Lincoln Early Tuesday Afternoon
(Courtesy of 511.nebraska.gov)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–An accident in north Lincoln late Tuesday afternoon sent at least one person to the hospital.
The crash happened at the end of the eastbound off ramp of Interstate 80 at 56th Street, where a car and a semi collided. Lincoln Police and Nebraska State Troopers are helping with traffic, while LFR is helping with rescue efforts at this time.
No word yet on the condition of the person injured.