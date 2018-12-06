Semitrailer Fire Causes Traffic Issues On I-80 East of Lincoln

Authorities say a semitrailer caught on fire on Interstate 80 east of Waverly early Thursday morning, causing traffic issues initially.

The Nebraska State Patrol says it happened at Mile Marker 413 and westbound traffic was shutdown seven miles east of there at the Ashland and Greenwood exit to divert commuters, as fire crews from Waverly, Greenwood and Lincoln battled the fire.

However, at least two lanes reopened to traffic as state troopers guided motorists past the burned semi, which was hauling cardboard.