Senator Deb Fischer Shows Opposition to Trump Impeachment Articles
Senator Deb Fischer
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer announced Tuesday on the Senate floor that she will vote to acquit President Trump and against both articles of impeachment. She also called on the Senate to return to normal legislative business and work to advance policies that benefit Nebraskans and all Americans.
“After two weeks of trial arguments, the House managers failed to make a compelling case that the president should be removed from office. Therefore, I will vote for the president’s acquittal,” said Fischer. “I firmly believe it is time for the Senate to move forward and return to the people’s business.”
The Senate is set to vote on the impeachment articles on Wednesday, February 5th.
