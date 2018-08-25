Senator John McCain Dead At 81

America lost a 6-term senator and former Vietnam prisoner of war today, as John McCain passed away at 81. McCain was the 2008 GOP Presidential nominee who battled an aggressive form of brain cancer.

According to a statement from McCain’s office, he died Saturday at 4:28 PM, adding, “With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.”

It was just earlier this week we learned McCain made the decision to stop medical treatment after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

The decorated politician’s family said they are “immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers.”

He was born on August 29, 1936, in the Panama Canal and served in the Navy until 1981. McCain ran twice for President. He lost to then-Texas governor George W. Bush in the 2000 primaries but won the Republican nomination back in 2008.

McCain is survived by Cindy, his wife of 38 years, and his 5 children: Meghan, John, James, Bridget, and Sidney.