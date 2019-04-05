Senator Sasse Asking For Farm Relief

Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse wrote to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, seeking regulatory relief for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers in the wake of the state’s historic flood.

“Agriculture took a big hit, but nobody outworks Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers,” said Senator Sasse. “Nebraska is going to get the job done, and we could use some help from our partners at the Department of Agriculture. We’ve got a long road ahead, but we’ll pull together.”

Sasse, who will spend Friday surveying damage alongside Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson and Nebraska Cattlemen President Mike Drinnin, asked the Department of Agriculture for three common-sense steps:

1. Providing additional flexibility as needed with deadlines in the Livestock Indemnity Program for Nebraskans still recovering from the disaster.

2. Waiving a narrow definition of “winter storm” that currently requires three consecutive days, which does not adequately cover the fast-moving and extreme weather conditions that Nebraska faced.

3. Detailing additional USDA personnel to help county and state Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices.

