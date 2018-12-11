Senators Probe Secret Prison Report

Two committees of the Legislature held a hearing Tuesday on whether the State Department of Correctional Services should have released a second report on a 2015 riot at the Tecumseh state prison. That riot left two inmates dead, caused heavy damage to the prison interior, and raised serious questions about the direction of the State’s overcrowded prisons. Neither the existence nor the content of the report in question was shared with Senior Corrections Department staff, with the Legislature, or the Public. Its existence became known when it was referred to in a recent lawsuit filed by a former inmate.

The two consultants who conducted the study spoke to Senators by phone, saying they volunteered their services after hearing about the riot. Both said they consider Corrections Director Scott Frakes a good leader, and said they believe he’s making progress in reforming the State’s troubled correctional system.

State Ombudsman Marshall Lux, who also conducted and released a study on the riot, said the unreleased report contained different information than the report that was made public, and that it would have filled in a void around the reasons behind the riot. He thought keeping it under wraps was a mistake

“I think we should be concerned with the fact that this report is only surfacing now more than three years after it was done and more than three years after the riot.”

State Senator Laura Ebke, the Chairman of both committees, said the report, and Tuesday’s discussion, will provide important direction to the next Legislature on where to go next in directing prison reform.