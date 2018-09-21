Senators Rebut Krist Drinking Charges

Earlier this week the Nebraska Republican Party sent out a news release, including cell phone videos, claiming Senator and Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Krist is frequently drunk or drinking on the job. The release, issued by GOP Executive Director Kenny Zoeller, referred to an Omaha World Herald story last week that detailed regular alcohol consumption on the job by State Auditor Charlie Janssen, saying

“all public officials should be held to the same standard.”

Friday, former 43rd District State Senator Al Davis of Hyannis issued a letter, also signed by 21 other current and past members of the legislature, (including Krist’s running mate, Senator Lynn Walz of Fremont) saying the charge is completely without merit. The letter went on to say they had never seen Krist impared by alcohol while in service to the state. It said the cell phone videos “fail to show Senator Krist drinking anything”, and called them “gotcha political tricks.”

DAVIS’S LETTER IN FULL

On behalf of Sen. Bob Krist, our colleague and former colleague, we are releasing the following statement to the news media regarding the allegations recently leveled against him. We stand with Bob Krist, a principled leader and person of high integrity. A husband, father, and grandfather who places his God, family and service to our country and state above all else. Bob served our country honorably for 21 years as a military officer and our State with the highest distinction the past 10

years as a state senator.

We know this man. We served alongside him, day after day – many of us for years – often working late into the night. We can speak to the fact that we have never seen him impaired by alcohol in any way when he was in service to the State of Nebraska. The attack against him is completely without merit.

In fact, the secretly taped video allegations of alcohol abuse fail to show Sen. Krist drinking anything. These types of “gotcha” political tricks have no place in Nebraska. We are better than that.

And while there may be substantial policy differences between Bob Krist and Pete Ricketts, let’s all agree to conduct the rest of this important campaign for the next governor of our great state with integrity and honor. This kind of baseless character attacks have no place in Nebraska politics and should be stopped. The voters deserve better.

Thank you.

Roy Baker

Kate Bolz

Patty Pansing Brooks

Kathy Campbell

Sue Crawford

Al Davis

Galen Hadley

Burke Harr

Ken Haar

Gwen Howard

Sara Howard

Rick Kolowski

John McCollister

Mike McDonnell

Adam Morfeld

Jeremy Nordquist

Dan Quick

Paul Schumacher

Norm Wallman

Lynne Walz

Anna Wishart