Senators Vote to Require Training for Resource Officers

Courtesy Nebraska Legislature

Police officers working in Nebraska schools would have to undergo at least 20 hours of special training under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave first-round approval Monday to a measure that would require coursework on student rights, understanding special needs students, teenage brain development and other relevant issues.

Administrators would need to undergo similar training in schools with a school resource officer.

The bill would also prohibit officers from becoming involved in school disciplinary matters.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, says she introduced the bill out of concern that officers in some school had involved themselves in disciplinary matters.

The bill advanced 38-0 through the first of three required votes.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief Raises Nearly $450,000 Kirkpatrick Calls for Improvements to Mental Health Services Hank Bounds to step down as University of Nebraska president Patrol Seeking Double Murder S Officer Injured After Being Hit By a Car, Police Currently Searching for Suspect Thousands in Cash, Meth found in Traffic Stop and Hotel Room Search