Sentencing For Aubrey Trail To Be Postponed To December
Aubrey Trail being wheeled out of Saline County District Court on Wed. July 10, 2019, after hearing his guilty verdict in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. (Courtesy of 10/11 Now)
The hearing to determine whether convicted killer Aubrey Trail will be sentenced to death or life in prison has been postponed for nearly six months. A media report said that a new hearing date for 53-year-old Aubrey Trail is now scheduled to begin Dec. 15 instead June 23.
Trail was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe. His girlfriend Bailey Boswell aided Trail in the murder of Loofe, who was charged with first degree murder and improper disposal of human remains. Loofe had arranged a date by Tinder with Trail and then disappeared. Pieces of Loofe’s body was later found along a highway in the following weeks.
READ MORE:Trial Date For Murder Suspect Boswell Pushed Back