Separation of Grass and Leaves Ends Dec. 1

Beginning Saturday, December 1, Lincoln and Lancaster County residents will no longer be required to separate grass and leaves from their household trash. The Nebraska Integrated Solid Waste Management Act requires that grass and leaves be separated from household trash from April 1 through November 30 of each year. During these months, the grass and leaves are diverted to the City’s compost facility, and local waste haulers charge a separate fee for the yard waste collection.

Residents can place their grass and leaves with their household trash from December 1 through March 31, however additional fees may be charged for their regular waste collection based on the volume and weight of the leaves and grass collected. During the winter months, residents are encouraged to use paper lawn bags for collecting and discarding leaves to avoid having them freeze to the bottom of plastic waste bins.

More information on the City’s recycling program is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov.