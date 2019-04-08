Series of Railroad Crossing Street Closures Set for This Week

A series of railroad crossing and related street closures will temporarily affect access into southwest Lincoln from U.S. Highway 77, April 8 through 12. BNSF Railway is repairing tracks and pavement at multiple crossings. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to local homes and businesses will be maintained.
Closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. as follows:
- Monday, April 8
Park Boulevard, from South Street to West Van Dorn Street
West Pioneers Boulevard, from Highway 77 to South 6th Street
- Tuesday, April 9
West Old Cheney Road, from Highway 77 to Hunt’s Drive
- Wednesday, April 10
Saltillo Road, from South 21st to 27th streets
- Thursday, April 11
Park Boulevard, from South Street to West Van Dorn Street
West Pioneers Boulevard, from Highway 77 to South 6th Street
- Friday, April 12
West Old Cheney Road, from Highway 77 to Hunt’s Drive
For more information on the closures, contact Shane Dostal, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. For project information, contact Zeb Reed, BNSF Railway, at 469-451-9544. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure) or through the Waze mobile app.