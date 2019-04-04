Sessions Scheduled To Talk About New Elementary and Middle Schools

Volunteers on the Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee are looking for the public’s feedback on new schools in Lincoln.

The New Elementary and Middle Schools Subcommittee are discussing ideas to solve the issue of the growing capacity in LPS elementary and middle schools and are looking for input related to northwest Lincoln.

Members have studied the issues related to northwest Lincoln and have worked to find a series of four potential options for consideration.

They have scheduled three Input Sessions this spring that will include a presentation with background information, an explanation of the four possible options and then plenty of time to answer questions and get feedback from the community in northwest Lincoln.

The public is welcome to attend any one of the three Input Sessions scheduled:

Thursday, April 11, 6-7 p.m. at Neighbors (575 Fallbrook Blvd., #102)

Tuesday, April 23, 5-6 p.m. at Arnold Community Learning Center – childcare and pizza provided (5000 Mike Scholl St.)

Tuesday, May 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. as part of Kooser PTO meeting at Kooser Elementary (7301 N. 13th St)

These sessions are not sponsored or directed by LPS. Volunteer co-chairs of the subcommittee, Seth Derner and Lincoln Zehr, are organizing and hosting these events.

