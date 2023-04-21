Settlement Reached Between State of Nebraska and Nebraska State Patrol Over Labor Contract

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 21)–A settlement has been reached between the State of Nebraska and 400 current and former troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, over accusations that state lawmakers violated their labor contract.

The case had been pending for about 12 years, after a federal lawsuit was filed. The suit claims troopers were forced to increase contributions to their pension plan beyond what they had originally agreed to when they started working for the State Patrol.

On Thursday, state leaders announced they will pay nearly $19-million to settle the dispute.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers called the resolution of the case “consequential for the State of Nebraska,” saving the state the expense of going to trial over the matter. Governor Jim Pillen said, “Our entire team is committed to supporting the hard work of law enforcement and their efforts to protect all Nebraskans.”