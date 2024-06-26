Settlements Reached in Cracking Down on the Sale of Delta 8 Products in Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–The first of two settlements have been reached in a statewide campaign from Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers to clean up the Delta 8 market.

Settlements were reached with High Flow Cannabis, Stewart Scott Ritter and Alejandro Castro of Grand Island, and with Ms. Vape Shop and Lisa Lomack of Crete, all of whom were selling THC hemp products.

“I am proud to announce these settlements, which represent important steps towards getting these untested, mislabeled, and dangerous THC products off the shelves in Nebraska,” said Attorney General Hilgers in a statement released to KFOR News. “I am pleased that these two groups came to the table and will be taking these products off of the shelves.” Hilgers adds his office will not stop until retailers stop selling THC products that he says puts the health of Nebraskans at risk.

These settlements are the first reached in a major, statewide campaign of lawsuits Hilgers has filed against THC shops to address rampant unlawful conduct in the industry, which continues to cause serious harm to Nebraska consumers. One provider of these unlawful products has shut down completely and the other has agreed to stop selling these products entirely.

Both businesses are banned from selling THC hemp products in Nebraska, they also have 14 days to turn over all leftover products to the state to be destroyed. A breach of the agreement will results in hefty fines and loss of all gross revenues for any subsequent breach.

The lawsuit against High Flow Cannabis was filed in the District Court of Hall County, Nebraska. The complaint alleged that High Flow Cannabis violated the Consumer Protection Act, Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and Nebraska’s Pure Food Act.

A suit against Ms. Vape Shop was filed in the District Court of Saline County, Nebraska. The complaint alleged that Ms. Vape Shop violated the Consumer Protection Act, Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and Nebraska’s Pure Food Act.