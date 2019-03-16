Several People Found Dead From A House Fire In Seward County

Fire scene of house fire in Cordova, Nebraska on Sat. March 16, 2019. (Courtesy of 10/11Now)

Seward County authorities say multiple people were found dead in a burning home in the community of Cordova, about 30 minutes west of Lincoln.

According to a news release to KFOR News from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a home on fire around 7:30am Saturday and when they showed up the house was fully involved in fire.

No other details were immediately available and the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

