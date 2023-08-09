Several Purses Stolen from Dillards in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 9)–Several items stolen from Lincoln department store.Tuesday afternoon officers were called to the Dillard’s at 6100 O Street, on the report of a theft.

Arriving officers spoke with store employees who described three unknown people, 2 females and 1 male, entered the store and continued to the purse section. According to LPD, the group asked to view a selection of bags, so a Dillard’s employee disengaged the lock securing them.

Once the bags were unlocked, the two females grabbed handfuls of bags and ran from the store. The employee gave chase and then the male also grabbed a selection of bags and left the store. The group was observed leaving the parking lot in a small sedan with no license plates.

Eleven bags were taken, valued at $11,100. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.