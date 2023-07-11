Severe Storms Blow Through Northeast Nebraska on Monday

PLAINVIEW–(KFOR July 11)–Severe weather Monday evening in northeast Nebraska damaged trees, power lines and blew the roof off an elementary school building.

The roof being blown off happened in Plainview, about a half-hour northwest of Norfolk. No reports of any injuries. No determination has been made by the National Weather Service if straight line winds or a tornado are to blame for the roof damage.

Tree damage was also reported in Wausa in Knox County, which impacted streets in that community.

No reports of any injuries.