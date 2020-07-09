Severe Storms Cause Tree Damage, Knock Out Power To Portions of Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 9)–A line of severe thunderstorms produced damaging winds that caused some tree damage and knocked out power to portions of the Lincoln metro area early Thursday morning.
Dave Eastlack, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, told KFOR News the storms produced winds of 81 mph in Malcolm, in northwest Lancaster County, while there were wind gusts of 60 mph around the Lincoln Airport. About half-of-inch of rain was reported in Lincoln, according to Eastlack. Mostly small branches and twigs were scattered about in some Lincoln neighborhoods, while some homes in southeast Lincoln had larger limbs fall down due to the high winds.
Scattered areas of power outages were reported, as the storm blew through the city. Lincoln Electric System had more than 5,600 customers without power at the height of the storm. By 2pm Thursday, the number had dropped to about 200 customers still without electricity.
No reports of injuries from the storms.