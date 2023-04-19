KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Severe Storms Possible In Lincoln Area on Wednesday

April 19, 2023 1:13PM CDT
Courtesy of Alpha Media USA-Lincoln.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 19)–Portions of southeast Nebraska are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says that Lincoln and most of Lancaster County are under an enhanced risk for severe storms.  It extends up to Omaha on east into western Iowa and as far south as northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Far northern areas of Lancaster County are still in a slight risk for severe storms.

