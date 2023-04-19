Severe Storms Possible In Lincoln Area on Wednesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 19)–Portions of southeast Nebraska are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Another round of strong to severe storms is expected this evening into tonight with severe weather most likely along and south of I-80. Hail up to 3" in diameter and wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are the primary hazards. A tornado or two and/or minor flooding are also possible. pic.twitter.com/TaB7DpTzhV — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 19, 2023

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says that Lincoln and most of Lancaster County are under an enhanced risk for severe storms. It extends up to Omaha on east into western Iowa and as far south as northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Far northern areas of Lancaster County are still in a slight risk for severe storms.

Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM and our social media pages for the latest weather information throughout the day.