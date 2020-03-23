Severe Weather Awareness Week Begins Today
(KFOR NEWS March 23, 2020) It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week… a great time to create or review your families’ severe weather plans.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Director, Jim Davidsaver says, “Severe weather season is approaching. Now is a good time to review your family emergency response plan.” “Your plan should include a location where all family members will report during severe weather.”
As evidenced by Nebraska’s devasting flooding in March 2019, tornadoes should not be the sole focus of our severe weather awareness. A good plan considers all potential emergencies to keep everyone safe. An inexpensive investment which provides a significant measure of safety is a NOAA all-hazards radio. “It will provide the best
advanced notice of severe weather and promote seeking shelter in a timely manner,” Davidsaver explained.
Davidsaver said while tornadoes can happen anytime of the year, history shows April, May and June have the most tornado activity. He added the peak timeframe for tornados is 4 to 9 p.m. Davidsaver thanked the local media outlets whose meteorologists and weather forecasters have been providing severe weather tips in advance of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Central Plains Severe Weather Symposium scheduled for Saturday, April 4 th has been postponed until further notice. Although the National Weather Service (NWS) Statewide Tornado Drill has been cancelled, everyone is still encouraged to review and practice their sheltering plans for severe weather. When doing so, be mindful of social distancing and other safety considerations related to COVID-19. To track participation, a simple on-line form is available on the Emergency Management website for people to fill out once they complete their shelter drill…https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/FormCenter/Emerge ncy-Management-10/Tornado-Drill-Report-Form-63.
For more information on severe weather preparedness, visit lancaster.ne.gov (keyword: emergency management).
