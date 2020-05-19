Seward’s Big 4th of July Celebration To Be Virtual This Year
SEWARD–(KFOR May 19)–Seward’s traditional 4th of July all-day celebration will not happen in person this year, but will do it virtually so participants can celebrate together online, according to a decision made Monday by Seward’s Fourth of July Committee that was mentioned on their Facebook page.
More information will be posted on their Facebook page at a later date.
“While we are sad to not host in person this year, we also recognize that the health and well-being of our community members and guests comes first, and we look forward to a fantastic in-person celebration in 2021!” The Committee said on their Facebook page.
In 2019, more than 50,000 people showed up to Seward to celebrate the 4th of July.