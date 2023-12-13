Shell Casings Recovered After Shots Were Fired Early Wednesday in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 13)–Gunfire in a north Lincoln neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area of 41st and Orchard, where the caller said he caught the vehicle on his home video security system that headed westbound on Orchard, when someone else fired several gunshots. Five spent 9mm shell casings were found and no damage to homes has been reported.

No suspects yet in the case and no one was hurt.