Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Sexual Assault

Seward County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Bridgmon was arrested on Friday for first degree sexual assault.

A State Patrol investigation of Bridgmon, of Pleasant Dale, began in November 2018 after reports of a sexual assault that occurred in 2007 outside of Cook, NE. The State Patrol says there may be additional victims as well.

Bridgmon has been a deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office since November, 2015. After his arrest, he was placed on administrative leave.

The State Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.

Related: Omaha Shooter Dead By Self-Inflicted Wound

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Omaha Shooter Dead By Self-Inflicted Wound Man Wanted On Warrants Caught With Illegal Drugs, Paraphernalia Teen Accused Of Pulling Weapon On Another Student Body Found Behind Central Lincoln Starbucks Healthiest Housing Markets in NE Farm Income Still Lagging, But Solid Economic Growth Expected In NE