Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Sexual Assault

Seward County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Bridgmon was arrested on Friday for first degree sexual assault.

A State Patrol investigation of Bridgmon, of Pleasant Dale, began in November 2018 after reports of a sexual assault that occurred in 2007 outside of Cook, NE. The State Patrol says there may be additional victims as well.

Bridgmon has been a deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office since November, 2015. After his arrest, he was placed on administrative leave.

The State Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.

