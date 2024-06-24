Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General Warn Lancaster County Residents of Ongoing Scams

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release June 24)–Scammers using the names of local law enforcement and court officials to have you pay so-called fines and steal your money is still a big problem in the area, where the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office are spreading the word about you being diligent.

Law enforcement will never ask you for money over the phone. Sheriff Terry Wagner says it’s an ongoing battle in cracking down on scammers.

“The bottom line is, if you get a call like that, hang up and call our non-emergency number,” Sheriff Wagner said. “Ask if Terry Wagner, or (Captain) John Vik or (Chief Deputy) Ben Houchin has contacted or is looking for me and we’ll set things straight.”

Sheriff Wagner says never send money to anyone that reaches out unsolicited and says they work for the government. Also, scammers can hack caller IDs.

To protect yourself:

Don’t send money to someone who reaches out unsolicited and says they work for the government. Scammers often ask for payments through wire transfer, gift cards, cryptocurrency, payment apps, cash, or a private courier service.

Don’t give your financial or personal information to someone who calls, texts, emails, or messages you on social media and says they’re with the government. Hang up the phone and call the government agency directly at a number you know is correct.

Don’t trust your Caller ID. Scammers can hack this and call from anywhere in the world.

Don’t click on links in unexpected emails, texts, or social media messages. Scammers send messages that look like they’re from a government agency but are designed to steal your money and personal information. Delete the message instead.

If you have been approached by this imposter scam, please consider reporting to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.

For more information on how to protect yourself from scams, visit ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or call the Consumer Affairs Response Team in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-2682.