Shooter Who Killed 5 People At Colorado LGBTQ+ Club To Plead Guilty To Federal Hate Crimes

DENVER (AP) — Court documents show the shooter who killed five people and endangered the lives of over 40 others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs plans to plead guilty to new federal charges.

A plea agreement made public Tuesday would allow the defendant to avoid the death penalty.

The documents show Anderson Aldrich made a deal to plead guilty to 50 hate crime charges and 24 firearm violations.

Aldrich previously was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to five state charges of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder — one for each person at Club Q during the November 2022 attack.