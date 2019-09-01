Shooting at Royal Grove, No Fatalties Reported
Courtesy of 10/11 NEWS
Early Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to Royal Grove after a shooting took place in the parking lot. Police arrived on the scene but did not find any victims of the shooting and mostly spoke to witnesses that saw the shooting and recovered evidence that shots had been fired. Two victims, one male and one female, were found in hospitals in both Lincoln and Omaha with only minor injuries. Please call the Lincoln Police Department for any information.
