Shooting Death Tuesday Afternoon Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–A deadly shooting early Tuesday afternoon near downtown Lincoln is under investigation.

According to Lincoln Police, officers and members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called shortly after 12pm to the area of 11th and “G” Street about the shooting. A 52-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

A 53-year-old Lincoln man called 911 to report the shooting and was taken into custody without incident. Police say the two men knew each other and the victim lived at the apartment. What led up to the shooting remains under investigation and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police arrested 53-year-old Jacob Mulloy of Lincoln. He’s been taken to the Lancaster County Jail for second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.