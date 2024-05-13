Shooting in South Omaha Under Investigation

OMAHA–(KFOR May 12)–Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon near an area where Cinco de Mayo activities were happening in south Omaha.

One person was hit by gunfire. They were taken to an Omaha hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries. Omaha Police say they do not have a suspect at this time but do say there does not appear to be a danger to the public.

Several people of interest have been interviewed by investigators.