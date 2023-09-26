Shooting Late Tuesday Afternoon In Lincoln’s North Bottoms Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 26)–There are few details but Lincoln Police are investigating a reported shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the city’s North Bottoms area just north of downtown.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, one person is in custody related to the incident that happened shortly before 4pm near 7th and “Y” Street and another person suffered non life-threatening injuries to the leg.

No other immediate details were available and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM, kfornow.com and the KFOR Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest information.