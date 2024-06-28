Shooting Reported at Crete Home

CRETE—(KFOR June 28)—Multiple media reports are indicating there was a shooting late Friday afternoon at a home on the north side of Crete.

It happened not far from Crete Middle School, according to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the scene is active as of 5:25 p.m. Troopers and the Crete Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area. SWAT team members are also at the scene and Doane University is in lockdown.

No other details were immediately available.